Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland

Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Karkunkylae, Finland
Villa 5 room villa
Karkunkylae, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 579,000

Properties features in Western and Central Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir