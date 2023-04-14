Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Townhouses

Lake Townhouses for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland

Tampereen seutukunta
7
Jyväskylä sub-region
6
Saarijaervi-Viitasaari
5
Hankasalmi
4
Jaerviseudun seutukunta
3
Karstula
3
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
3
Ylae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
3
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hai…
Apartmentin Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ko…
Townhousein Kerimaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kerimaeki, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Clean, bright 2-bed apartmen…
Housein Uimaharju, Finland
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kaeaeriaenperae, Finland
Townhouse
Kaeaeriaenperae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells 4-k apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
3 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 209,399
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Juuka, Finland
Townhouse
Juuka, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the immediate vicinity…
Housein Vilppula, Finland
House
Vilppula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Mänttä-Vilppula ar…

Properties features in Western and Central Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir