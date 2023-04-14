Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland

Maenttae
7
Jaemsaenkoski
5
Virrat
5
Luoteis-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
4
Vaasa sub-region
4
Jakobstadsregionen
2
Orivesi
2
Toijala
2
Apartmentin Sarkkila, Finland
Apartment
Sarkkila, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Karstula, Finland
Apartment
Karstula, Finland
€ 33,353
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kar…
Apartmentin Komsi, Finland
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Apartmentin Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Apartmentin Maenttae, Finland
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartmentin Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Apartment
Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Keuru sells a completely …
Apartmentin Valkeakoski, Finland
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Nokia, Finland
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Krakholmen, Finland
Apartment
Krakholmen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Piet…
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 229,000
Apartmentin Lusankylae, Finland
Apartment
Lusankylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment 31.5 m…
1 room apartmentin Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 102,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Apartment
Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 72,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Ikaalinen, Finland
Apartment
Ikaalinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Ikaalinen sells multifunc…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ään…
4 room apartmentin Tyry, Finland
4 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Vilppula, Finland
Apartment
Vilppula, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Socklot, Finland
Apartment
Socklot, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Uusika…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request

