Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Voera

Residential properties for sale in Voera, Finland

1 property total found
3 room house with terrace, with stove, with dish washer in Voera, Finland
3 room house with terrace, with stove, with dish washer
Voera, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€49,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir