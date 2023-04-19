Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Virolahti, Finland

2 properties total found
3 room housein Klamila, Finland
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
House for permanent residence in Klamila. Year built 2014. Stone house in the immediate vici…
Apartmentin Virojoki, Finland
Apartment
Virojoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Four bedroom apartment in Vi…

Properties features in Virolahti, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
