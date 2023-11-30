Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tuusniemi, Finland

3 properties total found
Townhouse in Tuusniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tuusniemi, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tuusniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale a beautiful beach place in the scenery of Kaavinkoski! This villa has been in y…
€259,000
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Tuusniemi, Finland
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Tuusniemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
A carefully maintained log villa, completed in 2003, suitable for year-round use, on Juurikk…
€185,000
