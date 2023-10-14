Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Torniolaakson seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Meltosjaervi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Meltosjaervi, Finland
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€59,000

