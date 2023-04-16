Show property on map Show properties list
  Finland
  2. Finland
  Lapland
  4. Lapland
  Tornio
  6. Tornio
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tornio, Finland

13 properties total found
Apartmentin Tornio, Finland
Apartment
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Torn…
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 128,400
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,990
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 277,586
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 129,000
9 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
9 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
82 Number of rooms 28 bath 1 700 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
3 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 254,926
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 250,161
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 289,482
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
