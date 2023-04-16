Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Tornio

Residential properties for sale in Tornio, Finland

19 properties total found
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Tornio, Finland
Apartment
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Torn…
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 128,400
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,990
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 277,586
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 129,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
9 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
9 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
82 Number of rooms 28 bath 1 700 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
3 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 254,926
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 250,161
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 289,482
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
