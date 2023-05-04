Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Tervola

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Tervola, Finland

1 property total found
4 room house in Tervola, Finland
4 room house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 79,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir