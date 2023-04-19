Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lahden seutukunta
  6. Sysmae
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Sysmae, Finland

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Sysmae, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
Villa 3 room villain Sysmae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
A maple bar house built in 2009 in Payat Salo in Susma. Suitable for both leisure and year-r…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir