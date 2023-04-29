Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Masku
1
Salon seutukunta
1
Turun seutukunta
1
Uusikaupunki
1
Vakka-Suomen seutukunta
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Romsila, Finland
Cottage
Romsila, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Masku, Finland
1 room Cottage
Masku, Finland
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,000
1 room Cottage in Uusikaupunki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir