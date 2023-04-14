Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Townhouses

Lake Townhouses for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Kouvolan seutukunta
4
Jaala
3
Forssan seutukunta
2
Humppila
2
Imatra
2
Imatran seutukunta
2
Elimaeki
1
Helsinki sub-region
1
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhousein Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Isokylae, Finland
Apartment
Isokylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Harjavalta, Finland
Apartment
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale 2-room apartment…
Apartmentin Iisalmi, Finland
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Iisa…
3 room housein Pello, Finland
3 room house
Pello, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 78,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
Apartmentin Kairokoski, Finland
Apartment
Kairokoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Park…
Townhousein Siikainen, Finland
Townhouse
Siikainen, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 197,533
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Clean and bright 2-bed apart…
Townhousein Reisjaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Reisjaervi, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir