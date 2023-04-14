Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Lappeenrannan seutukunta
7
Vantaa
7
Sipoo
5
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta
4
Loviisan seutukunta
4
Haemeenlinna
3
Hollola
3
Jaala
3
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Vakkola, Finland
House
Vakkola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
1 room Cottagein Kotkajaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
2 room housein Torvoila, Finland
2 room house
Torvoila, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 245,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
3 room cottagein Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir