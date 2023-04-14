Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Cottagein Mervi, Finland
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cottage for sale 24/34 m …
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 548,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Viirilae, Finland
3 room house
Viirilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 279,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
House
Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Siuntio sells house 167/2…
3 room housein Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Myllykoski, Finland
House
Myllykoski, Finland
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
3 room housein Klamila, Finland
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villain Sysmae, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale villa from a beam in Päääääsalo in Susma, in a quiet area. In house four ( 4 ) spac…
3 room housein Tuusula, Finland
3 room house
Tuusula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Housein Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
Townhousein Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps registration on several owners!!! It is possible to conduct a transaction and pay i…
2 room housein Hollola, Finland
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Suurikylae, Finland
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
3 room housein Spjutsund, Finland
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room housein Haemeenlinnan seutukunta, Finland
3 room house
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 264,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,000
2 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Kallbaeck, Finland
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
Housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Metsaekulma, Finland
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Kaerenkulma, Finland
House
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Townhouse
Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärk…
Housein Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from Immal Beach,…
Housein Rautjaervi, Finland
House
Rautjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Saksala area, Kotk…
1 room Cottagein Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Siikava, Finland
4 room house
Siikava, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 395,000
House on the shores of Lake Pyhäjärvi in Yaala. Cove. Plot - 2850m2. Picturesque view from t…

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

