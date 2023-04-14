Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Southern Finland
Houses
Houses for sale in Southern Finland, Finland
Porvoon seutukunta
19
Porvoo
14
Imatran seutukunta
13
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
12
Imatra
11
Kouvolan seutukunta
10
Kotka
7
Lappeenrannan seutukunta
7
Vantaa
7
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta
4
Helsinki
4
Loviisan seutukunta
4
Hollola
3
Lahti
3
Forssan seutukunta
2
Humppila
2
Kouvola
2
Loviisa
2
Espoo
1
Lappeenranta
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
119 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cottage for sale 24/34 m …
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 548,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Viirilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 279,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Siuntio sells house 167/2…
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Myllykoski, Finland
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
182 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale villa from a beam in Päääääsalo in Susma, in a quiet area. In house four ( 4 ) spac…
3 room house
Tuusula, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps registration on several owners!!! It is possible to conduct a transaction and pay i…
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
129 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room house
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 264,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 288,000
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 318,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärk…
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from Immal Beach,…
House
Rautjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Saksala area, Kotk…
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Siikava, Finland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 395,000
House on the shores of Lake Pyhäjärvi in Yaala. Cove. Plot - 2850m2. Picturesque view from t…
