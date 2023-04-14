Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
3
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta
2
Helsinki sub-region
2
Imatra
2
Imatran seutukunta
2
Haemeenlinna
1
Hollola
1
Porvoo
1
Cottagein Mervi, Finland
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cottage for sale 24/34 m …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
1 room Cottagein Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Kotkajaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
In the city of Imatra, a cabin is sold on the shores of Lake Saimaa, with an area of 77 m ² …
3 room cottagein Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 499,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Hollola, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 15 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Vihti, Finland
1 room Cottage
Vihti, Finland
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 86,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
