Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Vantaa
21
Heinola
20
Imatra
18
Forssan seutukunta
11
Heinolan kirkonkylae
11
Lahti
11
Lappeenrannan seutukunta
9
Haemeenlinnan seutukunta
7
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
292 properties total found
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 31,056
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ima…
Apartmentin Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
€ 17,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
Apartmentin Vaesterby, Finland
Apartment
Vaesterby, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Raasepo…
Apartmentin Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Compact studio apartment …
Apartmentin Nostava, Finland
Apartment
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 395,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Apartmentin Porvoo, Finland
Apartment
Porvoo, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, cozy o…
Apartmentin Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kouvola, 1…
Apartmentin Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Taavetti area, Luu…
Apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Humppila, Finland
Apartment
Humppila, Finland
€ 22,000
1 room apartmentin Kyminkartano, Finland
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
3 room apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Simpele, Finland
Apartment
Simpele, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Well-maintained one-bedro…
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Humppila, Finland
Apartment
Humppila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Humppila…
Apartmentin Parikkala, Finland
Apartment
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Hollola…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, Vuoksenniska d…
Apartmentin Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Syvaenoja, Finland
Apartment
Syvaenoja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hau…
Apartmentin Pihkoo, Finland
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Janakkala, Finland
Apartment
Janakkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jana…

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir