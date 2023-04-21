Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in South Savo, Finland

Savonlinna
1
Savonlinnan seutukunta
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Savonlinna, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Savonlinna, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 375,000
Holiday home on the island of Ritosaari in Savonlinna, the shore of Lake Saimaa! Two-storey …

Properties features in South Savo, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir