Apartments for sale in Sipoo, Finland

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
€239,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€119,000
