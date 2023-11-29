Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Siilinjaervi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siilinjaervi, Finland

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Siilinjaervi, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
€298,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Siilinjaervi, Finland
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you looking for a spacious and energy-efficient home for your family? This geothermal-he…
€349,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Siilinjaervi, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir