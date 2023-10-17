Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Seinaejoki
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Seinaejoki, Finland

2 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€255,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€148,000

