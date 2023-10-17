Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Seinaejoki
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Seinaejoki, Finland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€89,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€99,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€153,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€145,000

Properties features in Seinaejoki, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir