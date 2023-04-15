Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Satakunta, Finland

Porin seutukunta
14
Harjavalta
6
Pohjois-Satakunnan seutukunta
4
Pori
3
Rauman seutukunta
3
Kiukainen
2
Eura
1
Huittinen
1
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Townhousein Porin seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Harjavalta…
Townhousein Kokemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kokemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Koke…
Townhousein Harjakangas, Finland
Townhouse
Harjakangas, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Five-room apartment in Pori, …
Townhousein Lorvikylae, Finland
Townhouse
Lorvikylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kank…
Townhousein Huittinen, Finland
Townhouse
Huittinen, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Lorvikylae, Finland
Townhouse
Lorvikylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kan…
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Harj…
Housein Karvia, Finland
House
Karvia, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Housein Kiukainen, Finland
House
Kiukainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Housein Nakkila, Finland
House
Nakkila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Vanhakylae, Finland
House
Vanhakylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Ravani, Ul…
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…
Townhousein Kiukainen, Finland
Townhouse
Kiukainen, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Harjavalta, Finland
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Housein Kaanaa, Finland
House
Kaanaa, Finland
Price on request
Housein Lavia, Finland
House
Lavia, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Jaemijaervi, Finland
House
Jaemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the area of J & auml; mij…
Housein Eura, Finland
House
Eura, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…

Properties features in Satakunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir