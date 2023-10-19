Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Vaala, Finland
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Vaala, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property on the shore of Lake Oulujärvi, in the immediate vicinity of Vaala to…
€980,000

Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir