Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland
Haapaveden-Siikalatvan seutukunta
5
Kajaanin seutukunta
4
Oulainen
4
Kaersaemaeki
3
Oulunkaaren seutukunta
3
Alavieska
2
Ii
2
Kuhmo
2
Nivala-Haapajaerven seutukunta
2
Oulun seutukunta
2
Paltamo
2
Pulkkila
2
Reisjaervi
2
Vihanti
2
Kajaani
1
Otanmaeki
1
Pudasjaervi
1
Ristijaervi
1
Suomussalmi
1
Ylikiiminki
1
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive studio 35 m ²…
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Accurate and inexpensive …
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Reisjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärs…
Townhouse
Karahka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oulu…
Townhouse
Sievi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Sievi, 2-k townhouse 5…
Townhouse
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ii…
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Kaeaeriaenperae, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Reisjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Reis…
Townhouse
Alavieska, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Alaviesk…
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Oulainen sells 2-to apart…
Townhouse
Paltamo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pal…
Townhouse
Otanmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment …
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Oulainen area, 1-k…
Townhouse
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a t…
Townhouse
Alavieska, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a town …
Townhouse
Sylvaejae, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Paltamo, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Pulkkila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Siikalatva area, a 5-…
Townhouse
Pulkkila, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ristijaervi, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power !!! In the city of Ristij & alu…
Townhouse
Puolanka, Finland
Price on request
¡Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe!¡Perhaps…
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Kuhmo, 1-k to…
Townhouse
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Pudasj…
Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map