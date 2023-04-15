Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

Ylivieskan seutukunta
12
Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta
10
Oulunkaaren seutukunta
9
Haapaveden-Siikalatvan seutukunta
7
Kajaanin seutukunta
7
Kuhmo
5
Nivala-Haapajaerven seutukunta
5
Oulainen
5
74 properties total found
Cottagein Pudasjaervi, Finland
Cottage
Pudasjaervi, Finland
€ 56,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pudasjärvi area, a…
Housein Ii, Finland
House
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Kuivaniemi, Ii are…
Cottagein Ii, Finland
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Ii, Finland
Townhouse
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
Townhousein Oulainen, Finland
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive studio 35 m ²…
Townhousein Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Accurate and inexpensive …
Townhousein Oulainen, Finland
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Reisjaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Reisjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Housein Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
House
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärs…
Townhousein Karahka, Finland
Townhouse
Karahka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oulu…
Townhousein Sievi, Finland
Townhouse
Sievi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Sievi, 2-k townhouse 5…
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Lehtopaeae, Finland
House
Lehtopaeae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
2 room housein Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 274,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Ii, Finland
Townhouse
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ii…
4 room housein Oulun seutukunta, Finland
4 room house
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Housein Hyrynsalmi, Finland
House
Hyrynsalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Viekijärvi…
Townhousein Kaeaeriaenperae, Finland
Townhouse
Kaeaeriaenperae, Finland
Price on request
Housein Utajaervi, Finland
House
Utajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Reisjaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Reisjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Reis…
Housein Raahe, Finland
House
Raahe, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Alavieska, Finland
Townhouse
Alavieska, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Alaviesk…
Townhousein Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
Townhousein Oulainen, Finland
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Oulainen sells 2-to apart…
Townhousein Paltamo, Finland
Townhouse
Paltamo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pal…
Townhousein Otanmaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Otanmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment …
Townhousein Oulainen, Finland
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Oulainen area, 1-k…
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent resi…

