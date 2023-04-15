Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

Raahen seutukunta
3
Oulunkaaren seutukunta
2
Ii
1
Pudasjaervi
1
Pyhaejoki
1
Raahe
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottagein Pudasjaervi, Finland
Cottage
Pudasjaervi, Finland
€ 56,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pudasjärvi area, a…
Cottagein Ii, Finland
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottagein Raahe, Finland
1 room Cottage
Raahe, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Pyhaejoki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Pyhaejoki, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 124,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saloinen, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site

Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir