Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

Oulun seutukunta
6
Kajaanin seutukunta
5
Nivala-Haapajaerven seutukunta
5
Suomussalmi
5
Oulainen
4
Oulunkaaren seutukunta
4
Pudasjaervi
4
Pyhaejaervi
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
Apartmentin Haapajaervi, Finland
Apartment
Haapajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Haap…
Apartmentin Ylivieska, Finland
Apartment
Ylivieska, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Ristijaervi, Finland
Apartment
Ristijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cozy one-bedroom apartmen…
Apartmentin Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Apartment
Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Ylivieska, Finland
Apartment
Ylivieska, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Yliv…
Apartmentin Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kajaani, 2…
Apartmentin Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the immediate vicinity…
Apartmentin Oulainen, Finland
Apartment
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Pudasjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the immediate vicinity…
Apartmentin Pudasjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pudasjärvi…
Apartmentin Pudasjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Comfortable one-bedroom a…
Apartmentin Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Apartment
Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pyhä…
Apartmentin Asemaperae, Finland
Apartment
Asemaperae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oul…
Apartmentin Oulainen, Finland
Apartment
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Saloinen, Finland
Apartment
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
Apartmentin Otanmaeki, Finland
Apartment
Otanmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Otanmäki area, Kaj…
Apartmentin Asemaperae, Finland
Apartment
Asemaperae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in OuluYea…
Apartmentin Ristijaervi, Finland
Apartment
Ristijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Rantsila, Finland
Apartment
Rantsila, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Oulainen, Finland
Apartment
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kempele, Finland
1 room apartment
Kempele, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 104,900
1 room apartmentin Kempele, Finland
1 room apartment
Kempele, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 104,900
3 room apartmentin Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
Apartmentin Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Apartment
Pyhaesalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir