Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

Eno
3
Hammaslahti
3
Karttula
3
Maentyharju
3
Jaeppilae
2
Joroinen
2
Juuka
2
Kangaslampi
2
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
82 properties total found
Townhousein Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Sulkavanjärvi area…
Townhousein Naarajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in a …
Townhousein Tuusniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Tuus…
Townhousein Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Townhousein Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale two bedroom apar…
Townhousein Nurmes, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Hammaslahti, Finland
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Leppaevirta, Finland
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Juva, Finland
Townhouse
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious, renovated, cozy…
Townhousein Eno, Finland
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Townhousein Eno, Finland
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Townhousein Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-bedroom apar…
Townhousein Haukivuori, Finland
Townhouse
Haukivuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Haukivuori…
Townhousein Liperi, Finland
Townhouse
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment 35 m ²…
Townhousein Juuka, Finland
Townhouse
Juuka, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Raeaekkylae, Finland
Townhouse
Raeaekkylae, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kangaslampi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangaslampi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kuopio, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Muuruvesi, Kuopio …
Townhousein Nilsiae, Finland
Townhouse
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kangasniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangasniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kang…
Townhousein Tuusniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet location near …
Townhousein Heinaevesi, Finland
Townhouse
Heinaevesi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Karttula, Finland
Townhouse
Karttula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from the center o…
Townhousein Puumala, Finland
Townhouse
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Polvijaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Polvijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Polv…
Townhousein Riistavesi, Finland
Townhouse
Riistavesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kuop…

Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir