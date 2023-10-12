Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

Mikkelin seutukunta
12
Savonlinnan seutukunta
11
Joensuu
10
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
9
Varkaus
8
Savonlinna
7
Lieksa
6
North Eastern Savonia
6
2 properties total found
Villa Villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Tuusniemi, Finland
Villa Villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Tuusniemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
A carefully maintained log villa, completed in 2003, suitable for year-round use, on Juurikk…
€185,000
5 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Savonlinna, Finland
5 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Savonlinna, Finland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 435 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€449,000

