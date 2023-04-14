Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
Houses
Houses for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland
124 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Cottage
Varistaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karvio area, Heinä…
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in a …
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Sulkavanjärvi area…
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Tuus…
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Nurmes sells an affordabl…
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale two bedroom apar…
House
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
House
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
House
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
House
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Savonlinna sells house 89…
House
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Close to city center comm…
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
House
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
House
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautalampi…
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious, renovated, cozy…
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
House
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the center of Nilsiä…
House
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-bedroom apar…
House
Saeyneinen, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Haukivuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Haukivuori…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
