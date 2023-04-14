Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
Residential properties for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland
280 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Cottage
Varistaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karvio area, Heinä…
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in a …
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Sulkavanjärvi area…
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Tuus…
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
€ 32,295
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Siil…
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive, simple and c…
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Nurmes sells an affordabl…
Apartment
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Juankoski area, Ku…
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Apartment
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! Three bedroom apart…
Apartment
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-be…
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Iisa…
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale two bedroom apar…
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
House
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Six-room apartment in Varkaus…
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-room apartment…
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-ro…
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a good location, not f…
House
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
