Residential properties for sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

Puumala
4
Eno
3
Hammaslahti
3
Heinaevesi
3
Iisalmi
3
Jaeppilae
3
Joroinen
3
Juuka
3
280 properties total found
Cottagein Kangasniemi, Finland
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Cottagein Varistaipale, Finland
Cottage
Varistaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karvio area, Heinä…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhousein Naarajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in a …
Townhousein Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Sulkavanjärvi area…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Townhousein Tuusniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Tuus…
Apartmentin Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
€ 32,295
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Siil…
Apartmentin Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Apartmentin Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive, simple and c…
Housein Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Nurmes sells an affordabl…
Apartmentin Kuopio, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Juankoski area, Ku…
Townhousein Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Apartmentin Rautalampi, Finland
Apartment
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! Three bedroom apart…
Apartmentin Ilomantsi, Finland
Apartment
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-be…
Apartmentin Iisalmi, Finland
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Iisa…
Townhousein Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale two bedroom apar…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Outokumpu, Finland
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Housein Liperi, Finland
House
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Apartmentin Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Six-room apartment in Varkaus…
Apartmentin Outokumpu, Finland
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Nilsiae, Finland
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-room apartment…
Townhousein Nurmes, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-ro…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a good location, not f…
Housein Kuopio, Finland
House
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

