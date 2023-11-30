Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Ranua
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ranua, Finland

cottages
3
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room Cottage with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Ranua, Finland
1 room Cottage with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you ready to escape to the serene beauty of nature? Welcome to our stunning log cabin ne…
€84,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Suomi
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ranua, Finland
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale now is a cottage built in the early 2000s on the shore of Lake Koirajärvi. The cott…
€89,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Suomi
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ranua, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern leisure home built in 2018 now for sale in Hietajärvi! The cottage is built on a slop…
€176,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Suomi
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Ranua, Finland
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to explore this 4-bedroom familyhouse in Asmunti, Ranua. The house was built in 1960…
€74,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Suomi
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir