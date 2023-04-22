Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Raahen seutukunta, Finland

20 properties total found
3 room house in Raahe, Finland
3 room house
Raahe, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 274,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Raahe, Finland
House
Raahe, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhouse in Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
House in Etelaenkylae, Finland
House
Etelaenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House with two separate apar…
House in Piehinki, Finland
House
Piehinki, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Lampinsaari, Finland
Townhouse
Lampinsaari, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
House in Vihanti, Finland
House
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
2 room house in Raahe, Finland
2 room house
Raahe, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
3 room house in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
2 room house in Vihanti, Finland
2 room house
Vihanti, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Yppaeri, Finland
3 room house
Yppaeri, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 62,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 65,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Saloinen, Finland
4 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 329,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
1 room Cottage in Raahe, Finland
1 room Cottage
Raahe, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Saloinen, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
3 room house in Saloinen, Finland
3 room house
Saloinen, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 187,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site

