  Realting.com
  Finland
  Mainland Finland
  Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  Raahen seutukunta
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Raahen seutukunta, Finland

Raahe
4
Pattijoki
1
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Saloinen, Finland
Apartment
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Saloinen, Finland
Apartment
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
2 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
2 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
1 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 57,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Raahen seutukunta, Finland

