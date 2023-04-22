Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Raahen seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Raahen seutukunta, Finland

Raahe
8
Vihanti
4
Pattijoki
2
Pyhaejoki
1
34 properties total found
3 room house in Raahe, Finland
3 room house
Raahe, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
1 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Saloinen, Finland
Apartment
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 274,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
1 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Saloinen, Finland
Apartment
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
House in Raahe, Finland
House
Raahe, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhouse in Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raah…
House in Etelaenkylae, Finland
House
Etelaenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House with two separate apar…
House in Piehinki, Finland
House
Piehinki, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Lampinsaari, Finland
Townhouse
Lampinsaari, Finland
Price on request
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
Townhouse in Vihanti, Finland
Townhouse
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
House in Vihanti, Finland
House
Vihanti, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Saloinen, Finland
2 room apartment
Saloinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
1 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 57,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
2 room house in Raahe, Finland
2 room house
Raahe, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
2 room house in Vihanti, Finland
2 room house
Vihanti, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Yppaeri, Finland
3 room house
Yppaeri, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Saloinen, Finland
2 room house
Saloinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 62,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 65,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Etelaenkylae, Finland
3 room apartment
Etelaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Saloinen, Finland
4 room house
Saloinen, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 329,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.

