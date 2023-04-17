Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Raahe, Finland

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
2 room apartmentin Raahe, Finland
2 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,000
3 room apartmentin Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
3 room apartmentin Raahe, Finland
3 room apartment
Raahe, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 194,900
