Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Posio

Residential properties for sale in Posio, Finland

1 property total found
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Posio, Finland
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Posio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
A stunning property with versatile use is now for sale on the shores of Lake Livojärvi in Po…
€569,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+358504200727 petteri.tikkanen@habita.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir