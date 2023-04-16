Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Porvoo, Finland

20 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 395,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Porvoo, Finland
Apartment
Porvoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in PorvooY…
2 room apartmentin Tolkkinen, Finland
2 room apartment
Tolkkinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 196,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 107,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 124,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 198,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,000
3 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 392,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Porvoo, Finland
2 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 149,000
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 66,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartmentin Porvoo, Finland
4 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Mossakrog, Finland
2 room apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Porvoo, Finland
2 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 102,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
1 room apartmentin Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
