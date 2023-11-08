Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pornainen, Finland

1 property total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pornainen, Finland
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pornainen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€195,000
