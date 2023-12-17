Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Pohjois-Lapin seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pohjois-Lapin seutukunta, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Sodankylae, Finland
Cottage 8 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sodankylae, Finland
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 326 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in Luosto: a stunning 32-person log cabin with an atmosphere and facilities suited …
€416,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Suomi

Properties features in Pohjois-Lapin seutukunta, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir