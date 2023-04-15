Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Townhouses for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Kuopio, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kuopio sells a free 2-bed…
Townhousein Porin seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Housein Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Housein Vohloinen, Finland
House
Vohloinen, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,622
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautavaara…
Apartmentin Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe !!!Per…
1 room apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 25,780
Bright, spacious one-bedroom apartment in Kouvola on the top floor of a three-story house. H…
Townhousein Laukaa, Finland
Townhouse
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power! Three-room apartment in a vill…
Townhousein Komsi, Finland
Townhouse
Komsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Teuv…
Apartmentin Lapinlahti, Finland
Apartment
Lapinlahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Neat one-room apartment 3…
1 room apartmentin Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 79,629
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Kaanaa, Finland
Apartment
Kaanaa, Finland
Price on request
¡Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe!!! ¡Perh…

luxury
