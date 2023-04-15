Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
20
Tampereen seutukunta
15
Ylae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
14
Maenttae
9
Tampere
8
Valkeakoski
8
Luoteis-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
5
Ikaalinen
3
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
55 properties total found
Apartmentin Sarkkila, Finland
Apartment
Sarkkila, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Apartmentin Maenttae, Finland
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kairokoski, Finland
Apartment
Kairokoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Park…
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Valkeakoski, Finland
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
2 room apartmentin Nokia, Finland
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 129,000
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
3 room apartmentin Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Apartmentin Ikaalinen, Finland
Apartment
Ikaalinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Ikaalinen sells multifunc…
4 room apartmentin Tyry, Finland
4 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Apartmentin Vilppula, Finland
Apartment
Vilppula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the city center, 3-b…
Apartmentin Ikaalinen, Finland
Apartment
Ikaalinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ik…
Apartmentin Valto, Finland
Apartment
Valto, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Valk…
Apartmentin Valto, Finland
Apartment
Valto, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kairokoski, Finland
Apartment
Kairokoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the center of Parkan…
Apartmentin Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oris…
Apartmentin Valto, Finland
Apartment
Valto, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Virrat, Finland
Apartment
Virrat, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Sahalahti, Finland
Apartment
Sahalahti, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 199,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Valkeakoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 57,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Valto, Finland
2 room apartment
Valto, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 50,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Pirkanmaa, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir