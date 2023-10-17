Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta, Finland

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nurmes, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nurmes, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
House Heidi is a modern style Finnish log cabinclose to Holiday Club Bomba which is furnishe…
€189,000

