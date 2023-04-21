Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
66
Heinola
20
Lahti
13
Heinolan kirkonkylae
9
Hollola
4
Nastola
4
Sysmae
4
Hartola
2
Show more
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir