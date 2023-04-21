Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
50
Heinola
20
Lahti
11
Heinolan kirkonkylae
9
Nastola
4
Hartola
2
Hollola
2
Salpakangas
2
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 89,000
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Villaehde, Finland
2 room apartment
Villaehde, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 59,500
Apartment in Vaeaeksy, Finland
Apartment
Vaeaeksy, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Compact studio apartment …
Apartment in Nostava, Finland
Apartment
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale basic studio apa…
3 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment in Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Hollola…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
3 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, a…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Laht…
Apartment in Nastola, Finland
Apartment
Nastola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lah…
1 room apartment in Hollola, Finland
1 room apartment
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Nastola, Finland
Apartment
Nastola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Laht…
Apartment in Sysmae, Finland
Apartment
Sysmae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Sysmä, a…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hai…
Apartment in Nyystoelae, Finland
Apartment
Nyystoelae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 3…
Apartment in Uusikylae, Finland
Apartment
Uusikylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Corner 3-room apartment w…
Apartment in Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hartola sells 1st apartme…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 2…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive one-bedroom a…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment 57.…

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir