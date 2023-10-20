Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Outokumpu
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Outokumpu, Finland

3 room cottage in good condition, with forest view in Outokumpu, Finland
3 room cottage in good condition, with forest view
Outokumpu, Finland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
€69,000
