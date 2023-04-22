Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Tampereen seutukunta
  6. Orivesi

Residential properties for sale in Orivesi, Finland

5 properties total found
4 room house in Oriveden asema, Finland
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
Townhouse in Voitila, Finland
Townhouse
Voitila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
Apartment in Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Orivesi,…
Apartment in Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oris…
Apartment in Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
