Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Nurmijaervi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nurmijaervi, Finland

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nurmijaervi, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€455,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nurmijaervi, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€383,000
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Nurmijaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€48,000
3 room house with stove, with needs repair in Nurmijaervi, Finland
3 room house with stove, with needs repair
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€119,000
5 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Nurmijaervi, Finland
5 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 497 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive property for the select person requiring total privacy. Fly-in with your chopper, …
€1,09M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir