Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region
  6. Nurmijaervi
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nurmijaervi, Finland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nurmijaervi, Finland
1 room apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 106,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Nurmijaervi, Finland
3 room apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir